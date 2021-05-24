Apple iPhone risk from powerful motorbike vibrations

IPhone owners should beware picking up bad vibrations from powerful motorbikes, as they may damage camera systems, Apple has said.

The technology giant published a warning iPhones should not be attached to powerful bikes, in a support document spotted by MacRumors.

Engine vibrations can harm phones’ optical-image stabilisation or closed-loop autofocus systems, it says.

Owners of scooters and mopeds should also use “vibration-dampening mounts”.

On social media, several users have said their phones have been damaged after being attached to a motorcycle.

And Apple says several models of iPhone are susceptible to the damage.