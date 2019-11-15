Apple fires back in Fortnite App Store battle

Apple has fired back against claims by the maker of the Fortnite game that its control of the App Store gives it a monopoly.

In a response to the August lawsuit filed by Epic Games, Apple called those arguments “self-righteous” and “self-interested”.

It denied that its 30% commission was anti-competitive and said the fight was “a basic disagreement over money”.

Apple also said Epic Games had violated its contract and asked for damages.

The filing is the latest in a legal battle that started last month, after Fortnite offered a discount on its virtual currency for purchases made outside of the app, from which Apple receives a 30% cut.

In response, Apple blocked Epic’s ability to distribute updates or new apps through the App Store, and Epic sued, alleging that Apple’s App Store practices violate antitrust laws.

The court allowed Apple’s ban on updates to continue as the case plays out, but the existing version of Fortnite still works, as does Epic’s payment system.