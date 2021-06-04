Home

Apple employees rally against office working plan

BBC
June 8, 2021 1:35 pm
Event attendees gather at the Steve Jobs theatre at Apple HQ in 2018. [Source: BBC]

Apple employees have launched a campaign to push back against Tim Cook’s plans for a widespread return to the office, according to reports.

It follows an all-staff memo last week in which the Apple boss said workers should be in the office at least three days a week by September.

But staff are demanding more flexibility, according to an internal letter obtained by news site The Verge.

Article continues after advertisement

Apple’s policy has “already forced some of our colleagues to quit”, it said.

The Verge reported that the letter was sent out to Apple employees to gather signatures last week, despite a line in the letter saying it “is not a petition, though it may resemble one”.

Mr Cook’s memo to staff said that he missed “the hum of activity” of in-person working, and that he knew “I’m not alone”.

The three-day per week in-office requirement applies across the board, he said – with teams that need to work in-person requiring a four or five-day week in the office.

