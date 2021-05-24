Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
46 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the Eastern Division|Certain COVID-19 measures in place for Kadavu|15 COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Ministry closely monitoring Nabouwalu containment zone|Fiji considers Pfizer vaccine for children|Commissioner tells officers to toughen up|MoH recruits in-house counsellor|Vaccination key for tourism: Maharaj|Herd immunity needed to reduce possibilities of new variant|Eight more deaths, 781 new infections|MOH receives medical equipment donation from WHO|Containment zone to be established in Kadavu|Nine COVID patients in critical condition|MoH assisting in funeral arrangements|Hesitancy contributes to patients becoming severely ill|Ministry ready to assist Fijians in maritime islands|Some COVID-19 patient can donate blood|PCDF helps Wainibuka farmers|Kadavu COVID patient dead, Ministry starts investigation|Suspected case of COVID-19 in Kadavu|Sigatoka on the verge to dominating death cases in the West|COVID relief initiative to help over 60,000 Fijians|Eight more die due to COVID-19|Targeted contact tracing continues|Increasing cases reported in the Western Division|
Full Coverage

Business

Apple delays recalling staff to the office until 2022

36
August 21, 2021 10:52 am

US tech giant Apple has delayed recalling staff to the office until January at the earliest amid fears over surging COVID cases.

Employees were informed of the decision in a company memo on Thursday, which was first reported by Bloomberg News.

The firm told staff it would reconfirm plans a month in advance and advised them to get vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

It is the latest US firm to revise its plans in light of the impact of the Delta variant on the country.

Apple had previously called for staff to go back to the office by early September, before changing that to October.

When they are required to return, they will be expected to work at the office at least three days a week.

The company is also increasing its programme of COVID tests for staff at home too as many as three a week, Bloomberg reported.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.