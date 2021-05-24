Apple delays recalling staff to the office until 2022

US tech giant Apple has delayed recalling staff to the office until January at the earliest amid fears over surging COVID cases.

Employees were informed of the decision in a company memo on Thursday, which was first reported by Bloomberg News.

The firm told staff it would reconfirm plans a month in advance and advised them to get vaccinated.

Article continues after advertisement

It is the latest US firm to revise its plans in light of the impact of the Delta variant on the country.

Apple had previously called for staff to go back to the office by early September, before changing that to October.

When they are required to return, they will be expected to work at the office at least three days a week.

The company is also increasing its programme of COVID tests for staff at home too as many as three a week, Bloomberg reported.