Apple dealt major blow in Epic Games trial
September 11, 2021 5:14 pm
Apple has been dealt a major blow in its ongoing trial against Fortnite-maker Epic Games.
A court in Oakland, California, has ruled that Apple cannot stop app developers directing users to third-party payment options.
Apple had argued that all apps should use Apple’s own in-app payment options.
In a high profile trial, Epic Games had challenged the up-to-30% cut Apple takes from purchases – and argued that the App Store was monopolistic.
On Friday, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez-Rogers ruled that “the court cannot ultimately conclude that Apple is a monopolist”.
However she also issued a permanent injunction, stating that Apple could no longer prohibit developers linking to their own purchasing mechanisms.
