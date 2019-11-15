Apple boosted by streaming services despite lockdown

Apple saw growth for the first three months of the year, as falling device sales in China were off-set by a rise in sales of streaming services due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Sales climbed to $58.3bn (£46.2bn), up from $58bn in the same period in 2019 and beating expectations of $54.5bn.

Apple boss Tim Cook said the firm saw a “record for streaming” and “phenomenal” growth in the online store.

He added that “China is headed in the right direction”.

Despite the coronavirus lockdown hurting iPhone supply and demand for devices in China – a major market for Apple – during February and March, Mr Cook told investors in an earnings call on Thursday: “I don’t think I can remember a quarter where I’ve been prouder of Apple.”

Apple said iPhone sales for the quarter fell 7.2% to $28.9bn, compared to $31bn in the previous year.

However, its wearables, home and accessories division – which produces the Apple Watch – rose 22.5% to £6.3bn, while services – such as subscriptions to Apple Music and Apple TV – jumped 16.6% to $13.3bn like-for-like.