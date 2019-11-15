Home

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Google face claims of 'harmful' power

| @BBCWorld
July 30, 2020 8:18 am

The heads of some of the world’s biggest tech companies have appeared before Washington lawmakers to defend their firms against claims they abuse their power to quash competitors.

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos said the world “needs large” firms, while the heads of Facebook, Apple and Google argued their companies had spurred innovation.

The appearance comes as lawmakers consider tougher regulation and competition probes are underway.

Some critics want the firms broken up.

Congressman David Cicilline, a Democrat leading the congressional committee holding the hearing, said a year-long investigation by lawmakers had revealed patterns of abuse by the online platforms.

“The dominant platforms have wielded their power in destructive, harmful ways in order to expand,” he said.

