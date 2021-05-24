ANZ warns against scammers

ANZ Bank has warned customers to be vigilant to prevent falling victim to scammers over Christmas.

Chief Risk Officer for the Pacific, Brent Turner says these fraudsters don’t take a break over the festive season and Fijians need to know how to identify and protect themselves.

Turner says scammers are known to prey on people’s generosity and vulnerabilities during the Christmas holiday period.

Article continues after advertisement

This includes clicking on digital e-cards from someone you don’t know, phishing emails promising Christmas sales, fake travel and holiday deals across social media and online donations to fake charities.

Turner adds that digital personal information is just as valuable to a scammer as money, and users must always be careful about the information they share online.

He also says ANZ will never send customers an email asking for their account details, financial details, or their log-in details.