ANZ waives Visa Debit Card fee

ANZ will be wavering all merchant fees for transactions under $10 using Visa Debit Card from any bank in Fiji.

ANZ Fiji Country Head, Saud Minam says COVID-19 has become a tipping point for many retailers when it comes to contactless payments.

Minam says contactless payment has become a necessity as touching cash and point-of-sale keypads can be a potential source of COVID-19 transmission.

Minam adds ANZ wants to promote a cashless economy and provide better, more affordable access to digital services for all Fijians.

The ANZ Country Head also says that they will charge retailers a flat 40 cents fee for transactions over 10 dollars made via locally issued Visa Debit Card on all ANZ EFTPOS terminals.

Previously, the fee was an average of 3.5% of the transaction value.