ANZ waives online international money transfer fees

ANZ customers in Australia and New Zealand made over 40,000 online transfers to the Pacific last year, totaling more than $125 million.

Payments made to Fiji over the same period amounted to more than $45 million.

To ensure remittances keep flowing into the country ANZ announced the temporary waiver of its $7 international money transfer fee for online foreign currency payments made from Australia and New Zealand into ten Pacific countries which includes Fiji.

ANZ Regional Executive for the Pacific, Tessa Price said removing the fee will help boost Pacific economies by encouraging people to go online and send money quickly and cheaply to their family and friends.

Price says ANZ customers in Australia and New Zealand can now send money electronically to ten Pacific countries with no ANZ transfer fee, using ANZ Internet Banking and the ANZ GoMoney App from today until the end of February 2021.

She adds this will also help people facing hard times due to Covid-19.