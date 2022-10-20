ANZ to deliver financial literacy training to CATD teachers

[Photo: Supplied]

The ANZ Bank will be training teachers from the Centre for Appropriate Technology and Development (CATD) at Nadave to teach MoneyMinded and Business Basics to students.

This has been made possible through a partnership signed by ANZ and CATD today.

ANZ Fiji Country Head Rabih Yazbek said this partnership would open doors for young men by equipping them with the tools they need to manage their money and run a business.

The Director of CATD Aporosa Silatolu said the center was aware of its role as a vocational institution.

He says the institution is evolving, particularly with the growth recognizing the need to move into more research and development.

Around 15,000 people in Fiji have undertaken MoneyMinded training since 2010.

The program teaches skills in setting financial goals, budgeting, saving, and investing.