ANZ partners with Women In Business

ANZ Bank Fiji has officially become a sponsor for the Women in business Awards 2022.

The Women In Business states they are proud to announce their new partnership with ANZ Bank who they believe have already made great strides in progressing women in all levels within their organization.

ANZ has committed a value of $20,000 in sponsorship for the annual event.

A total of 10 award categories with the inclusion of two new award categories, women in ICT and women in finance will feature this year.

The WIB “Emeralds and Diamonds” awards night will be held on the 21st of October at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva.