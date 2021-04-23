Home

ANZ helps tackle diabetes in Fiji

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 27, 2021 3:10 pm

ANZ today announced its support of Diabetes Fiji, to help raise awareness and improve early detection of the leading non-communicable disease.

Diabetes places individuals at a greater risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19, due to their compromised immune system.

ANZ Fiji Country Head, Saud Minam, says while in many countries, diabetes is detected early and can be managed through diet, exercise and medication, in Fiji, the disease is often not caught until the very late stages.

He adds Diabetes Fiji is at the forefront of helping Fijians better understand key risk factors to their health, help them make better lifestyle choices and improve their overall health and well-being.

Type 2 diabetes is more common in Fiji and it is also more easily avoided if the correct healthy lifestyle is adopted.

Diabetes Fiji has welcomed the support from ANZ.

