ANZ Fiji gets new boss

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 13, 2021 12:20 pm
[File Photo]

Rabih Yazbek has been appointed ANZ Fiji’s Country Head, subject to regulatory approvals.

ANZ Regional Executive Pacific, Tessa Price, says Yazbek’s banking career spans more than 20 years, bringing a wealth of experience across customer segments, products and international markets.

Price adds Fiji is the hub of the Pacific and it plays a critical role in the success of the region.

She says as Fiji and the rest of the Pacific rebuild post-COVID-19, she is confident Yazbek is the right person to help ANZ identify new opportunities.

Yazbek replaces Saud Minam who will leave the bank at the end of this month.

