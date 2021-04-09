ANZ Fiji gets new boss

Rabih Yazbek has been appointed ANZ Fiji’s Country Head, subject to regulatory approvals.

ANZ Regional Executive Pacific, Tessa Price, says Yazbek’s banking career spans more than 20 years, bringing a wealth of experience across customer segments, products and international markets.

Price adds Fiji is the hub of the Pacific and it plays a critical role in the success of the region.

She says as Fiji and the rest of the Pacific rebuild post-COVID-19, she is confident Yazbek is the right person to help ANZ identify new opportunities.

Yazbek replaces Saud Minam who will leave the bank at the end of this month.