ANZ Fiji gets new boss
April 13, 2021 12:20 pm
[File Photo]
Rabih Yazbek has been appointed ANZ Fiji’s Country Head, subject to regulatory approvals.
ANZ Regional Executive Pacific, Tessa Price, says Yazbek’s banking career spans more than 20 years, bringing a wealth of experience across customer segments, products and international markets.
Price adds Fiji is the hub of the Pacific and it plays a critical role in the success of the region.
She says as Fiji and the rest of the Pacific rebuild post-COVID-19, she is confident Yazbek is the right person to help ANZ identify new opportunities.
Yazbek replaces Saud Minam who will leave the bank at the end of this month.
