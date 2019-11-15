ANZ closes Savusavu branch

ANZ will close its Savusavu Branch from today.

In an email response the Bank says they’ve observed an incredible change in their business with customers managing their day to day banking via internet and ANZ Pacific mobile app.

The Bank says equally, businesses are accepting more electronic payments from their customers.

It says ultimately, this change of behaviour has led to a decline in the number of customers coming into their Savusavu branch, which led them to review its future.

The ANZ Savusavu branch has been operating on reduced services and hours for the last six months for transactions and enquiries only.

ANZ says during this time, they’ve seen many of their customers using the Labasa branch for more complex transactions.

ANZ has three staff currently working in their Savusavu branch who already split their time between Savusavu and Labasa.

All have accepted alternative roles with ANZ in Labasa and Nausori.

It says while the nearest ANZ branch will change, everything else about banking with ANZ will stay the same, including all account numbers and other details.