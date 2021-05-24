Home

ANZ appoints new Chief Risk Office for the Pacific

February 10, 2022 12:23 pm
David Wilson [Supplied Image]

David Wilson has been appointed as ANZ’s Chief Risk Officer for the Pacific.

He is responsible for protecting the bank’s balance sheet across 10 Pacific markets, as well as overseeing risk strategies, policies and processes.

Commenting on the appointment, ANZ Regional Executive for Pacific, Tessa Price, said they are pleased to welcome David to the Pacific Leadership team.

Price adds that managing risk has never been more important and that the joint effort between banks and Pacific regulators to absorb some of the economic shocks of COVID-19 has been world-class.

