Another travel agency under investigation

Another travel agency is now under investigation for allegedly cheating consumers travelling overseas.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission confirm they have received six complaints against the travel agency based in Suva and this is linked to an ongoing investigation against a Nadi based travel agent.

The Nadi based travel agency is alleged to have duped a number of people by selling bogus airline tickets.

It is alleged that the company accepted payment but did not issue airline tickets to a number of Fijians last year.

FCCC Chief Executive Joel Abraham says the nature of the complaints against both agencies is similar.

“Accepting payments without being able to supply, misleading and deceptive conduct, questionable conduct, misleading representation, so these were the major issues that were brought up one that these agents took money from people and said that we will provide you tickets but the tickets never came”.

Abraham says in relation to the Nadi travel agent, they are now in the caution interview process whereby the director will be questioned to provide their side of the story.

FCCC had earlier clarified that receiving payment for goods or services without offering them is a breach of the FCCC Act 2010.