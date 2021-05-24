Another online trader under spotlight

More than ten complaints have been received by the Consumer Council against a trader operating on a social media platform.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil is cautioning Fijians against this online trader who advertises and promises to deliver products to consumers upon full payment.

However, the delivery never eventuates.

Article continues after advertisement

Shandil says continuous false promises and excuses are provided to consumers for the non-delivery of items with the eventual cessation of all communication and updates.

She says the Council has received a total of 13 complaints just within a span of four months against this social media operator with a monetary value of $6,500.

Shandil says despite this high number of complaints, the person in question is showing no efforts to refund consumers’ money and continues to operate and deceive consumers.

She adds they are working with the relevant law enforcement agencies to resolve such cases.