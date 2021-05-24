Home

Analogue TV transmitters to shutdown tomorrow

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
November 30, 2021 12:40 pm
The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation will be switching its television services to the digital platform effective tomorrow, shutting down its analogue transmitters in Suva and Nadi.

This is part of a government plan to switch TV broadcasts for all channels from analogue to digital via the Walesi platform.

FBC TV channels will be available to viewers through Walesi set-top boxes connected to televisions, or the Walesi app for smart devices.

Fiji Television will be also shutting down its free-to-air analogue transmitters in Suva and Nadi from tomorrow.

In a market announcement, the company says this is in accordance with correspondence from the Ministry of Communications and in line with Phase One of the government’s planned switch over from analogue to digital via the Walesi platform.

It says all areas in Suva, Nausori, Nasinu, Nadi, and Lautoka will not be able to view any channels unless they are on the Walesi platform.

All other parts of Viti Levu as well as some maritime islands will also be affected.

