Business
Amazon's algorithms taken to task in landmark bill
September 30, 2021 1:25 am
[Source: BBC]
The methods Amazon and other employers use to monitor, reward and discipline warehouse workers are being shaken up in California.
State governor Gavin Newsom has signed a bill prohibiting the workers from being fired for failing to meet a quota that does not allow for rest breaks.
Amazon workers have complained of having to work gruelling hours, with harsh penalties for being “off task”.
Article continues after advertisement
The online retailer has not commented on the new law.
Advertisement