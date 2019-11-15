Amazon's £250,000 for bookshops fund stuns trade

Online retailer Amazon, long accused of killing off bricks-and-mortar book sales, has stunned the industry by donating £250,000 to a fund in aid of bookshops hit by coronavirus.

The tech giant initially made the donation on a “low-key” basis, said the Book Trade Charity.

But as speculation grew, the charity revealed that Amazon was the donor.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief executive David Hicks said he realised some booksellers would find that difficult.

He told the BBC that the Book Trade Charity existed to help the entire book industry, from publishers to bookshops.

As part of its efforts, it is running a fund to help booksellers facing financial hardship after being forced to close by the pandemic.