Amazon workers threaten strikes over virus protection

Pressure is building on Amazon and other delivery firms to improve protections for workers worried about getting infected with coronavirus.

Some US workers at Amazon and US food delivery firm Instacart are threatening strikes, and have accused the firms of not providing proper protections.

US senators have also written to Amazon boss Jeff Bezos to express concerns.

The companies have said they are taking extra precautions, amid booming demand for delivery services due to the virus.

“We are going to great lengths to keep the buildings extremely clean and help employees practice important precautions such as social distancing and other measures”, an Amazon spokesman said in a statement.

“Those who don’t want to work are welcome to use paid and unpaid time off options and we support them in doing so”.

Amazon said it had adjusted its practices, including increasing cleaning of its facilities and introducing staggered shift and break times.