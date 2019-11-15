Amazon to create 7,000 UK jobs

Home

BBC
September 4, 2020 12:04 pm
[Source: BBC]

Online retail giant Amazon has said it will create a further 7,000 UK jobs this year to meet growing demand.

Amazon said it had already added 3,000 roles so far in 2020, and so by the end of the year, it will have created a total of 10,000 new jobs.

This will take its total permanent UK workforce to more than 40,000.

Amazon says the new jobs will be permanent and pay a minimum of £9.50 an hour. It is also recruiting 20,000 seasonal posts for the festive period.

The company has faced criticism in the past from unions over the way it treats staff and health and safety.

