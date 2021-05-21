Amazon shuts US construction site as nooses found

Amazon has shut down the construction of a new US warehouse after seven nooses were found on-site in the last month.

Construction has been stopped at the Windsor, Connecticut site until security measures have been put in place.

Amazon said it was “deeply disturbed by the incidents happening”.

It has offered a $100,000 (£70,589) reward for information on the nooses, the first of which was discovered on 27 April.

The looped rope is synonymous with the extrajudicial hangings, or lynchings, of mainly black people in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries.

Windsor Police said in a statement that the first noose was found hanging from a steel beam within the building on 27 April, before five more ropes “that could be interpreted as nooses” were found on several different floors two days later.

Construction continued until a seventh was found on Wednesday.

The ropes were hung in areas without surveillance. Hundreds of construction workers employed by a number of different companies were working on the site, which meant the police have limited information, the statement said.

Amazon has increased the reward on offer from $50,000 to $100,000 in recent days.