Amazon predicts slower sales growth as COVID boost eases

| @BBCWorld
July 30, 2021 3:04 pm
[Source: BBC]

Amazon has predicted slower sales growth in the third quarter as a boost from the COVID pandemic subsides.

Customers turned to Amazon and other online platforms during the COVID crisis, leading to record profits for the US giant.

But Amazon’s breakneck growth is beginning to level as customers start to return to bricks and mortar shops.

Article continues after advertisement

Revenue climbed 27% to $113bn (£81bn) in its second quarter, but this missed analysts’ expectations.

Amazon shares fell more than 7% in after-hours trade.

Earlier in the Covid pandemic Amazon posted record profits, signed up more than 200 million customers to its Prime service, and recruited more than 500,000 workers to keep up with surging demand.

