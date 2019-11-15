Amazon ordered to deliver only essential items in France

Amazon has been ordered to limit its deliveries in France to essential goods only, amid claims it is failing to protect its workers from coronavirus.

A court in Nanterre, near Paris, ordered the online retail giant to deliver only food, hygiene and medical products in the country from Tuesday.

This is to allow officials to assess whether Amazon is taking adequate precautions to protect its staff.

Amazon has not commented on the court ruling.

The company has previously said it abides by health and safety guidelines.

The court said Amazon had “failed to recognise its obligations regarding the security and health of its workers”. The company faces a fine of €1m ($1.1m) per day if it fails to comply.