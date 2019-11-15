Home

Amazon investors told to 'take a seat' as demand jumps

| @BBCWorld
May 1, 2020 10:34 am
Amazon sales surged in the first three months of the year, as the coronavirus lockdown boosted demand for the firm’s groceries, online market and cloud computing services.

Sales in the quarter jumped 26% year-on-year and the firm said they could rise another 28% in the next.

But the internet giant warned investors the gains won’t translate into profits.

It said it would spend roughly $4bn (£3.2bn) on coronavirus measures through June.

That includes increasing spending on worker pay and safety precautions.

