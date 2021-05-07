Home

Amazon investigated by German anti-trust watchdog

| @BBCWorld
May 19, 2021 10:26 am
[Source: BBC]

Germany’s anti-trust watchdog is investigating whether Amazon has exploited its market dominance.

The Federal Cartel Office said it would rule on whether the online marketplace had had an “almost unchallenged position of economic power”.

New German laws allow regulators to prohibit any anti-competitive behaviour at an earlier stage.

Article continues after advertisement

An Amazon spokesman told BBC News it did not comment on continuing proceedings and was co-operating fully.

