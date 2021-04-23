Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Lyndhurst employee travelled with Mark One staff|Take safety measures now says WHO|RFMF sees criticism as way forward|Strict measures for municipalities|Health Ministry considers door to door vaccination|Five new cases, with factory worker a major concern|Possible hike of COVID-19 cases|New protocols for funeral arrangements|Screening underway for garment workers|Ra source still not confirmed|Soldiers stood down|Rakiraki case a cause for concern|Screening is far from effective: PS|Movement between containment zones to be investigated|Schools converted into quarantine facilities|Donate blood if you can says MOH|Possibility of stringent lockdown measures|Too much movement in Makoi|PS hits out at youth group spotted in Lami|Fiji to get 250k jabs|Latest cases to impact economy and tourism: RBF|New COVID stats shows increase|PM visits check points|Fijian economy expected to mend|Religious leaders urge people to follow COVID protocols|
Full Coverage

Business

Amazon hopes pandemic habits stick after profits triple

| @BBCWorld
April 30, 2021 12:23 pm
[Source: BBC]

Amazon continued to cash in on our new shop-work-relax-from-home habits in the first three months of this year, reporting a huge rise in sales and a tripling of profits.

Almost every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic has served to boost the tech giant’s revenues, from video streaming to grocery delivery.

It said it expects the boom to continue over the next few months.

Article continues after advertisement

The pandemic could herald “a golden age” for Amazon, one analyst said.

Amazon’s are the latest blow-out results from Big Tech this week. Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Google’s parent firm Alphabet have all reported big sales increases a year after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Amazon group has continued to spread its reach into automated grocery stores, online healthcare services, even experimenting with a bricks-and-mortar hair and beauty salon in London.

But its core offerings: online shopping with home delivery, media streaming and cloud-based web-services all flourished during a year of upheaval for other businesses.

Revenue rose from $75bn (£54bn) this time last year to $108.5bn for the three months to the end of March.

Profit was $8.1bn, up from $2.5bn a year ago.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.