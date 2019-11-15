Home

Business

Amazon, Google and Wish remove neo-Nazi products

| @BBCWorld
July 25, 2020 12:32 pm

Amazon, Google and Wish have removed neo-Nazi and white-supremacist products being sold on their platforms following an investigation by BBC Click.

White-supremacist flags, neo-Nazi books and Ku Klux Klan merchandise were all available for sale.

Algorithms on Amazon and Wish also recommended other white-supremacist items.

Article continues after advertisement

All three companies told the BBC that racist products were prohibited on their platforms.

Oren Segal from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an anti-hate organisation, said the companies needed to “constantly be on top of what the algorithm is recommending”.

He said algorithms had to be “taught to be responsible”.

One of the items found for sale on Amazon was a white-supremacist flag featuring a Celtic Cross.

The ADL said the image featured on the flag was “one of the most common white-supremacist symbols”

