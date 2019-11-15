Business
Amazon extends closure of French warehouses
April 20, 2020 9:29 am
Amazon shuttered its France factories during a stand-off with unions about working conditions. [Source: BBC]
Amazon will keep its six warehouses in France closed until at least Wednesday as a row about sanitary conditions continues.
Unions say that workers in the company’s packaging centres are not being kept safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week a French court ordered Amazon to restrict deliveries to non-essential items while checks were carried out.
Nearly 20,000 people have died in France from COVID-19.