FNU receives funding to aid Fiji in COVID-19 response efforts|15-year-old among COVID fatalities|COVID-19 cases continues to grow in the Western Division|Test positivity at 32%|Vaccination numbers continue to increase|Don't peddle lies: Dr Waqainabete|Vaccination drive-through to begin in Labasa today|Western Division enters mitigation phase|Ministry explores vaccine options for children|Complaints filed against two doctors|No jab, no entry rule to be enforced soon|Student dies in hospital after falling from a coconut tree|Police to change approach to COVID operations|Government committed to prioritizing child healthcare|Fiji's COVID-19 cases remain at a high with 11 more new deaths|Ten COVID-19 patients in critical condition|Fijians eligible for vaccination after completing 14 days of isolation|Surgical team's heroic effort saves life|NZ Doctor praises local medical workers|Controlling crowds at funerals becomes challenging|Market vendors urged to get vaccinated|New Zealand continues to support Fiji during COVID crisis|SIDS COP26 attendance in limbo|There is no cure for COVID-19|NZ donates 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca|
Business

Amazon delays office return until 2022 as COVID spreads

| @BBCWorld
August 6, 2021 2:53 pm
Amazon's headquarters in Seattle, Washington. [Source: BBC]

Amazon has told its US corporate staff not to return to the office until next year as COVID continues to spread.

The online shopping giant previously asked staff to work from home until 7 September, but will now extend this until 3 January 2022.

It comes as new COVID infections surge across America, with with daily cases at an average not seen in months.

Two US financial institutions, Wells Fargo and Blackrock, also said they would push back their office returns.

The online shopping giant’s policy will apply to corporate and tech employees, but not the warehouse and delivery workers who make up the bulk of its workforce.

