Amazon delays office return until 2022 as COVID spreads

Amazon has told its US corporate staff not to return to the office until next year as COVID continues to spread.

The online shopping giant previously asked staff to work from home until 7 September, but will now extend this until 3 January 2022.

It comes as new COVID infections surge across America, with with daily cases at an average not seen in months.

Two US financial institutions, Wells Fargo and Blackrock, also said they would push back their office returns.

The online shopping giant’s policy will apply to corporate and tech employees, but not the warehouse and delivery workers who make up the bulk of its workforce.