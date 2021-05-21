Amazon construction site paused again as another noose found

Amazon temporarily halted construction of a new US warehouse again after an eighth noose was found at the site.

Construction stopped at the Windsor, Connecticut, warehouse for the second time within a week on Wednesday.

Amazon said the site has since re-opened and it is working with officials on the investigation.

The company has also offered a $100,000 (£70,589) reward for information on the nooses, the first of which was discovered at the end of April.

Windsor Police Chief Donald Melanson said at a press conference that workers had found a red rope “with a noose tied at the end” on the fifth floor of the site.

The looped rope is synonymous with the extrajudicial hangings, or lynchings, of mainly black people in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th Centuries.

It comes despite Amazon introducing additional safety measures at the warehouse after the first noose was found hanging from a steel beam in the building on 27 April.