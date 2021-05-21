Home

Amazon buys Hollywood studio MGM for $8.45bn

| @BBCWorld
May 27, 2021 3:41 pm
MGM is home to the James Bond movie franchise and the Handmaid's Tale TV series. [Source: BBC]

Amazon has agreed to buy the historic MGM studios for $8.45bn (£5.97bn).

MGM is one of Hollywood’s most famous studios, having produced classic films such as Some Like It Hot and Singin’ In The Rain.

The sale will give the tech giant’s Prime streaming service access to a huge back catalogue of content.

An Amazon executive said on Wednesday: “It’s very exciting and provides so many opportunities for high-quality storytelling.”

The deal will boost Amazon Prime Video’s offering with about 4,000 films, including the James Bond franchise and Legally Blonde, as well as 17,000 television shows such as the Handmaid’s Tale TV series.

MGM Holdings, the parent company of MGM Studios, had reportedly been exploring a sale since 2020.

