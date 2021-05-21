Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
USP says five students waiting for results|Government Ministries assist in vaccination drive|More screening for Lami area says MOH|FNUSA demands apology|29 Fijians stuck in Lautoka housed by relative|Market vendors provided PPE|Bula Kids to strengthen home learning|USP residential halls on shut down|Charitable organization assists disadvantaged families in Navua|Remaining 4,000 tests received with no positive results|11 more cases recorded with 10 in Kinoya household|Australia provides over $31 million worth of PPE|Investigation for Navy personnel to determine future measures|Approved businesses need to adhere to conditions|Ministry warns against misleading information|Government can’t dictate to banks says Sayed-Khaiyum|10 more test positive, including three at QEB and one from the Navy|PM thanks all civil servants in fight against COVID-19|Four arrests for breaching containment zones|FNPF pays out over $1.6m in housing assistance|RFMF Commander confirms positive cases at QEB|Operators seek amendments to Blue Lane protocols|Some still taking situation lightly says Police|High uptake of COVID-19 jab as vaccination drive continues|Obtaining financial advantages by deception rife in the West|
Full Coverage

Business

Amazon accused of unfair pricing policies by Washington DC

| @BBCWorld
May 26, 2021 10:42 am
[Source: BBC]

Amazon is being sued by Washington DC over allegations it abuses its position as a retail giant.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, claims that Amazon’s control of up to 70% of US online sales results in higher prices for consumers.

“Amazon’s online retail sales platform benefits from, and is protected by, Amazon’s anti competitive business practices,” it said.

Article continues after advertisement

Amazon said that the lawsuit “has it exactly backwards”.

Filed by Karl Racine, Attorney General for the District of Columbia, the lawsuit accuses Amazon of charging third-party sellers on its site fees of up to 40% of a product’s price, as well as stopping them from charging less on other platforms.

It says: “Far from enabling consumers to obtain the best products at the lowest prices, Amazon instead causes prices across the entire online retail sales market to be artificially inflated, both for products sold on Amazon’s online retail sales platform and on its competitors’ online retail sales platforms.”

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.