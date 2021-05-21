Amazon accused of unfair pricing policies by Washington DC

Amazon is being sued by Washington DC over allegations it abuses its position as a retail giant.

The lawsuit, filed on Tuesday, claims that Amazon’s control of up to 70% of US online sales results in higher prices for consumers.

“Amazon’s online retail sales platform benefits from, and is protected by, Amazon’s anti competitive business practices,” it said.

Amazon said that the lawsuit “has it exactly backwards”.

Filed by Karl Racine, Attorney General for the District of Columbia, the lawsuit accuses Amazon of charging third-party sellers on its site fees of up to 40% of a product’s price, as well as stopping them from charging less on other platforms.

It says: “Far from enabling consumers to obtain the best products at the lowest prices, Amazon instead causes prices across the entire online retail sales market to be artificially inflated, both for products sold on Amazon’s online retail sales platform and on its competitors’ online retail sales platforms.”