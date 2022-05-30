AMA secures more export markets

The Fiji Agro Marketing has secured more markets for export of our agricultural products.

Chief Executive, Ajay Singh says after the pandemic the AMA has worked hard to get new markets for the farmers.

Singh says this will allow export sales to increase and at the same time inject money into our economy.

Article continues after advertisement

“Every month, we get a few new buyers, In Australia, also News Zealand also USA, we get buyers, there is a lot of due diligence, there is also of talks we do with them. They also check a lot of things, its takes a month before they come and enter into some kind of agreement with us. So there is three or four we have got this year and there is another two or three in the pipeline.”

Singh says this is why they continuously remind farmers to provide the best products for export markets.

The Fiji Agro Marketing buys produce from farmers in inaccessible areas.