AMA rakes in $3.2m in exports

The Fiji Agro Marketing export sales for last year stood at $3.2 million.

Chief Executive, Ajay Singh says this includes chilled and frozen goods, vegetables, root crops and kava.

Singh says the target for this year has been increased to over four million dollars.

“We had $3.2 million, so this year we want to, I think this year we are doing well and we will go over $4 million, $4.5 million, or something like that. So it’s improving as soon as the markets have opened after the pandemic. Things are improving.”

Singh says the eating lifestyle of people also dictates what products are in demand in the export market.

The Fiji Agro Marketing has over 700 contracted farmers and buys goods from over 3, 500 farmers.