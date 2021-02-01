AMA plans to expand its export markets

The Fiji Agro marketing Authority plans to expand its export market as more farmers join the institution.

Chief Executive Alvin Sharma says more than 75 percent of their sales is from the export markets.

Sharma says the AMA during its recent visits to farming communities has noticed an increase in agricultural activities.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have noticed that too in the region we are going so we are happy that somehow we are also contributing in improving their livelihoods and providing them an opportunity to earn some money.”

He says they need diverse products to be able to tap into more international markets.

The AMA plans to continue facilitating the purchase, sale and export of agro and aqua produce to stimulate economic growth.