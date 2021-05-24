Home

Business

AMA not operational, farmers’ claim

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 24, 2022 4:35 pm
Northern farmers are claiming that the Agricultural Marketing Authority Office in Savusavu is not operational.

Some farmers claim they brought produce to sell to the AMA only to be told the office no longer buys produce from farmers.

Peni Qalo claims he took all his bags of dalo back to Vuniqalotu, Dreketi Macuata after being told that the Agromarketing Office in Savusavu is closed.

“I brought 5 bags of Dalo and I was told that the Office is closed. I had no other choice but to take all of it back home.”

Navonu Farmer Leone Balewailevu claims he went through the same issue as Qalo.

“I was really upset about what had happened today. This is the only way I am sourcing food for my family. I am just hoping for the best.”

Agricultural Marketing Authority Chief Executive Ajay Singh says that there were some issues, which has been rectified.

“I don’t know why they went back. When it came to my office, I gave instructions for all produce to be bought but I don’t know why and where they got those instructions from to go back. I spoke to my officers, they have been told to come back. I was not aware of this. So they have come back, they are happy, some of them have come back this morning, it’s all OK. We are operating as normal we are not closed.”

Singh adds the Agricultural Marketing Authority in Savusavu opens for trade on Tuesday to Thursday every week.

