Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More alcohol related arrests|New Zealand sends doctor to help Fiji|COVID vaccines minimise death rates|AMA aims to increase fish supply|241 new infections, 50-year-old man dies|17 die from COVID-19 so far |49% of target population receive first dose|7-day average of new cases continue to increase|New infections include prison officers|Growers urging farmers to harvest their sugarcane|Government to assist aspiring farmers|Provincial leaders urged to encourage vaccination|Labasa Mill faces cane supply issues|Taxi drivers arrested for breaches|Food ration distribution continues in the West|MOU to help address land related issues|Police to enforce mandatory wearing of face masks|Two hospitals close for disinfection|Muana Village on high alert|Youth members invest in commercial agriculture|World Health Organization warns of new COVID variant|COVID-19 cases remain above 200|Average daily test positivity at a critical level|CFL follows Health Ministry’s advice|Juveniles among arrests for breaching curfew orders|
Full Coverage

Business

AMA aims to increase fish supply

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 29, 2021 12:30 pm
[File Photo]

The Fiji Agro Marketing Authority is hoping to contract more farmers in the maritime islands to increase fish supply to overseas markets.

Chief Executive, Alvin Sharma says they will identify more areas in the coming months and get more fishermen board.

He says farmers can also contact them.

Article continues after advertisement

“If you have the right grade and varieties of fish please get in touch with our officials and we will see what we can do for you.”

Meanwhile, in an effort to increase fish exports, AMA will be buying stock from farmers in Ono, Kadavu for a month.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.