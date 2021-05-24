AMA aims to increase fish supply

The Fiji Agro Marketing Authority is hoping to contract more farmers in the maritime islands to increase fish supply to overseas markets.

Chief Executive, Alvin Sharma says they will identify more areas in the coming months and get more fishermen board.

He says farmers can also contact them.

“If you have the right grade and varieties of fish please get in touch with our officials and we will see what we can do for you.”

Meanwhile, in an effort to increase fish exports, AMA will be buying stock from farmers in Ono, Kadavu for a month.