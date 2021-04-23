All repatriation flights cancelled

Fiji Airways has cancelled all international passenger repatriation flights into and out of Fiji until May 2nd.

All domestic passenger flights operated by Fiji Link have also been cancelled until May 2nd.

The airline says dedicated international freighter services will continue to ensure vital export and import supply chains for Fiji remain intact.

Article continues after advertisement

It says this is in line with the announcement by the Government yesterday, establishing multiple Containment Zones.

The airline says the status of flights beyond May 2nd will be determined later, in line with Government updates and directives.