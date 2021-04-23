Home

Political leaders call for united front in light of COVID situation|Makoi case cause of concern for Health Ministry|Ministry vaccinated 10 percent of the targeted population|Move around with valid reasons or get arrested|Non-essential businesses to close|Containment zones to protect Fijians|Parliament precincts closed|Four new cases of COVID-19|Civil Servants to work from home|Agro-marketing arrangements re-implemented|FNPF relief for those who can't access workplaces|Fiji's Test-positivity in good position|Vendor prays for friends in confinement area|Small breaches mean more work for health teams|More screening in Cunningham today|Ensure reasonable exceptions during restricted movement: HRADC|Teams to conduct screenings in target regions|Teenager is latest local transmission|One caught breaching lockdown|Screening exercise is not perfect: Dr Fong|Fijians urged to willingly comply|Security tightens in Suva City|Over 45,000 COVID tests conducted
Business

All repatriation flights cancelled

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 26, 2021 9:33 am

Fiji Airways has cancelled all international passenger repatriation flights into and out of Fiji until May 2nd.

All domestic passenger flights operated by Fiji Link have also been cancelled until May 2nd.

The airline says dedicated international freighter services will continue to ensure vital export and import supply chains for Fiji remain intact.

It says this is in line with the announcement by the Government yesterday, establishing multiple Containment Zones.

The airline says the status of flights beyond May 2nd will be determined later, in line with Government updates and directives.

