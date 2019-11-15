All businesses must digitally register

The Fijian government is calling on all companies and businesses that operate in Fiji to digitally register with the Registrar of Companies.

In a statement, whether local or foreign and operating in Fiji, there is a need to register digitally on the ROC.

This mandatory one time digital registration process was activated last week and is completely free.

As part of the government’s commitment to delivering better, faster and more efficient Government services, an online platform for the registration of companies and business names was launched last year on the 14th of June 2019.

This initiative, under their flagship digital transformation program digitalFiji, is designed to boost convenience for Fijians and improve the accuracy and accessibility of information and lower costs, through:

1. Online availability of the registered entity’s information.

2. Online notifications of any pending payments.

3. Online searches and applications, removing the need to be physically present and line up to access services.

4. Online payments.

The key objective of the digital registration process is to update and verify the information held with the ROC and will significantly reduce transaction times with the ROC and make their services accessible online for all Fijians.

Digital registration can be done in three easy steps:

1. Create an e-profile on the digitalFiji mobile application or website (https://mobile.digital.gov.fj/MainNA).

2. Using the e-profile, log into the registration portal, click on the digital registration tab and follow the instructions provided to digitally register.

3. Wait for the ROC to verify the information provided.

All companies must complete their digital registration applications by 15 July 2020 while all business name holders must complete their digital registration applications by 15 October 2020.

Meanwhile, ROC is expected to conduct roadshows and visit rural and maritime areas to raise awareness on this initiative and assist with registration.