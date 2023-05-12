Ali, Smith head ABIF

Country Head of BSP Financial Group Ltd (BSP) Haroon Ali (left), Shane Smith, Chief Executive, Westpac Fiji. [Source: Supplied]

The Association of Banks in Fiji has appointed BSP Financial Group Limited Country Head Haroon Ali and Westpac Fiji Chief Executive Shane Smith as its chair and deputy chair respectively.

Their appointments were announced in a statement released today.

Ali has more than 43 years of banking experience of which more than 30 years was with the ANZ Bank.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali replaces HFC Bank chief executive Rakesh Ram.

Meanwhile, Smith is an experienced Pacific banking executive who has worked for Westpac for 37 years.

As CEO of Westpac Fiji, Smith looks after a workforce of 550 employees and over 250,000 customers.