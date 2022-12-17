Airport security 100ml liquid rule to be scrapped

[Source: BBC]

Some security rules on liquids and items such as laptops in airport hand luggage will be scrapped in 2024.

The government has set a deadline of June 2024 for most UK airports to install new high-tech 3D scanners, that show more detailed images of baggage.

The changes will see the 100ml liquid rule increased to two litres and mean passengers won’t need to remove electrical items from bags at security.

A previous installation deadline was pushed back due to the pandemic.

Passengers are currently required to remove items such as tablets, laptops and liquids from their hand luggage for screening at security checks at airports.

Liquids, such as sun cream, shampoo or toothpaste need to be 100ml or under and must be in a clear plastic bag.

The limits have been in place since November 2006 and their introduction marked the end of a ban on liquids in the cabin imposed three months earlier, when British police said they had foiled a plot to blow up as many as 10 planes using explosives hidden in drinks bottles.