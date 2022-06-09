Airline wins culinary award

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways has been awarded the 2022 Passenger Choice Award for Best Food & Beverage in the South Pacific by the Airline Passenger Experience Association.

Fiji’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, Jitoko Tikolevu, accepted the award on behalf of the national airline at an award ceremony in Dublin, Ireland yesterday.

Managing Director & CEO, Andre Viljoen welcomed the regional culinary recognition saying the recognition represents almost 24 months of care and commitment to take services to an entirely new level.

Viljeon adds his team has worked hard in offering a dining experience to customers that is equal parts phenomenal and uniquely Fijian.

Fiji Airways launched its new award-winning Business Class menu with multi-award-winning chef Richard Cross earlier this year, taking the airline’s catering to new heights.

Viljeon also says the airline is working on a number of enhancements in other key areas which will further enrich guest experience with Fiji Airways.