Airbus looks to the future with hydrogen planes

Aerospace giant Airbus has unveiled plans for what it hailed as the first commercial zero-emission aircraft.

It said its hydrogen-fuelled passenger planes could be in service by 2035.

Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said the three ZEROe concept designs marked “a historic moment” for commercial aviation sector”.

The use of hydrogen had “the potential to significantly reduce aviation’s climate impact”, he added.

However, analysts point out that it is not the first time that hydrogen has been touted as the saviour of modern air travel.

The history of the fuel in aviation goes back to the days of airships in the early 20th Century, but the Hindenburg disaster in 1937 brought that era to an end.

More recently, from 2000 to 2002, Airbus was involved in the EU-funded Cryoplane project, which studied the feasibility of a liquid hydrogen-fuelled aircraft.

After that, the idea fell out of favour again – until now.