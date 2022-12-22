Air NZ's big schedule shake-up: 2000 flights switched

Leanne Geraghty, Air NZ's chief customer and sales officer. [Source: NZ Herald]

The airline is still struggling to match capacity with still strong demand. That has made finding flights more difficult and sent fares sky-high.

Geraghty said by late May the airline will have all seven of its Boeing 777-300 aircraft flying again.

That would “be an important moment for us as it will help to further ease the capacity constraints we are seeing”.

The airline has retired all of its eight smaller 777-200s which were sent into deep storage early in the pandemic.

The airline was also bringing on another 700 staff by the end of February. It has rehired about 2000 staff during the past 12 months but is still facing some Covid-19 sickness disruption.

House of Travel commercial director Brent Thomas said hotel bookings, cruise holidays and rental car reservations would have to be re-jigged for those now travelling on different days. Those who had booked through agents could contact them to get this done.

He said Air New Zealand had done the right thing.

“This is a lot of work for us but good on them for giving us plenty of warning.”

Thomas said the return of more aircraft is welcome news as there was no sign of any drop off in demand for travel, despite the prospects of a recession next year.

Bookings in the week before Christmas traditionally tapered off but there had been no slowdown this year.