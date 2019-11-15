Air NZ plans to lay off cabin crew

Air New Zealand is planning to make nearly 1500 cabin crew employees redundant as the airline fights for survival during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In an email sent to staff on Thursday afternoon, employees were told up to 1460 cabin crew members may lose their jobs.

Last month, the Government and Air NZ agreed to a debt funding agreement in the form of a commercial 24-month loan of up to $900 million.

Article continues after advertisement

The news of Air NZ’s plan to slash cabin crew numbers comes two days after the New Zealand Air Line Pilots Association said it was told by the airline of its intention to make 387 pilots redundant.

The airline had earlier signalled that it would need to reduce its 12,500 strong workforce by up to 30 percent.

That’s around 3750 jobs.

[Source: Newshub.co.nz]