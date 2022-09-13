Air NZ drop mask requirement following government's decision

[Source: 1News]

Face masks will no longer be required by passengers on Air New Zealand flights, following the Government’s decision to ditch the Covid-19 traffic light system.

From 11.59pm tonight (Monday, September 12), masks will not be required except in health settings such as hospitals, doctor’s offices and rest homes.

In light of the announcement, Air New Zealand have announced no masks will be required on their flights from Tuesday onwards.

Chief customer and sales Leanne Geraghty says passengers can wear their own face mask if they wish and the airline will continue to make masks available.

“Masks have played an important part in keeping customers, crew and communities safe during the Covid pandemic, but it’s time to say farewell.

“While some customers and employees will welcome this news, it doesn’t mean masks are disappearing forever. We really encourage customers to continue to do what makes them comfortable, which is the same message we’re sharing with our employees,” Geraghty said.

Masks may still be required on some outbound international flights depending on the destination.

Air New Zealand say customers can opt into credit until 30 September if they don’t want to travel following the change.