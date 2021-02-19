Air New Zealand trials digital travel pass

Air New Zealand will trial a digital travel pass to ensure travellers safely cross borders.

In a statement released today, the airline said it wanted to streamline the health verification process to help customers understand the constantly evolving requirements for international travel.

The airline will trial the digital Travel Pass app developed by International Air Transport Association (IATA) on its Auckland-Sydney route in April.

Air New Zealand chief digital officer Jennifer Sepull said the aim of the app is make it easier for customers to manage their travel documentation.

“Once borders reopen, travel is going to look very different, with customers’ health data needing to be verified at check-in,” Sepull said.

“It’s essentially like having a digital health certificate that can be easily and securely shared with airlines. This will give customers peace of mind that they meet all travel requirements for the different countries around the world before they even get to the airport.”

Sepull added that it was important for the airline to reassure customers that travel is in fact safe.

“By using the app, customers can have confidence that everyone onboard meets the same government health requirements they do,” she said.

“By having a place to store all your health credentials digitally in one place, it will not only speed up the check-in process but unlock the potential for contactless travel.”

IATA’s senior vice president of airport, passenger, cargo and security, Nick Careen offered assurances that customer privacy is at the heart of the design of the app.

“Passengers always remain in control of their COVID-19 health information. And governments can be confident that passengers who are “Ok to Travel” are in full compliance of COVID-19 travel requirements.” Careen said.

The trial will run for three weeks once the app hits app/android store shelves in April.